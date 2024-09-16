Aishwarya wins Best Actress at SIIMA awards, Aaradhya steals the limelight

Dubai: The prestigious south Indian International movie awards (SIIMA), biggest celebration of the best south Indian cinema, were held in Dubai over the weekend. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the best actress award for ‘Ponniyin selvan 2’ at the award ceremony.

Aishwarya attended the award ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who was seen in a beautiful blingy outfit.

The SIIMA awards was star studded event that was held for two days long. Many leading figures of the south industry were in attendance for the ceremony. Day one of the award ceremony honoured the outstanding achievements in Telugu and Kannada cinema on Saturday while Tamil and Malayalam cinema got the spot light on the second day.

The former Miss World Aishwarya Rai bagged the award for best actress. She received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam directed ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan won the best actor for ‘Maaveeran’.

But what caught everyone’s attention was Aaradhya, who stole the spotlight in a beautiful black and silver gown. All eyes were on Aaradhya when she was seen taking pictures and videos of mom Aishwarya while she received the award. Aaradhya is often seen by the actress’s side at various award shows.

Meanwhile, Director Nelson Dillipkumar’s action-comedy movie ‘Jailer’ starring Rajinikanth won the award for best film. Nayanthara and Chiyan Vikram got the best actress and best actor award in individual categories for their roles in Annapoorani and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Actor sundeep kishan got the award for rising star of the year.