Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai shares note on boundaries after facing trolls

Mumbai: Shrima Rai, Bollywood actress Aishwarya’s sister-in-law is making waves as a social media influencer. Her Instagram followers count reaches 129k, through which she has gained reputation as beauty influencer. She spreads her expertise through the YouTube channels as well.

Recently, Shrima posted a cryptic note on Instagram about boundaries. The note said, “Life is too short. Build a life of your dreams, but create balance and peace. Be kind and trusting, but establish limits. Be confident and know who you are, but remain humble. Always seek ways to self-improve. Tomorrow is never promised, love, forgive, and continue to grow.”

This comes as a troll had asked Shrima if she would ever share pictures with Aishwarya Rai or her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Shrima had been keeping off sharing pictures with Aishwarya on Instagram, the last one appearing to be a throwback photo of her wedding in May.

In an interview with Elle, Shrima spoke on the difficulties of being a content creator, saying, “sometimes it’s pretty tricky to keep up with the algorithm and keep up with the pace of social media work while finding a balance offline.” She also said to be better than yesterday and ways to grow as a person.

She hails from a good background. She has been crowned as Mrs. India Globe 2009, and that was after being a first runner-up in the Mrs. India pageant. Also, according to her Instagram bio, she was a banker.

Aishwarya and Shrima are not following each other on Instagram, but Shrima responds nicely to the comments about the actress on her feed.