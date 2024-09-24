Aishwarya Rai stuns at Paris Fashion Week, dress gets mixed reviews

Paris: Aishwarya Rai dazzled at Paris Fashion Week, fans praising her breathtaking facial beauty, but opinions about her outfit were mixed. Fans didn’t like the outfit she wore while walking on the ramp. Netizens thinking the dress didn’t hit the mark.

Aishwarya Rai’s appearance at the L’Oréal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week generated buzz again. The Miss World is the brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris for more than 12 years. From shampoo to lipstick the actress has advertised almost all the products of the brand.

Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week runway for L’Oréal Paris in a red maxi gown. However fans are not happy with that dress. She wore a red bubble hem gown by an ethical ready-to-wear French brand Mossi. She was looking absolutely breathtaking in the red satin gown with off-the-shoulder neckline, cape sleeves, and a flowy, pleated silhouette. The bubble hem restricted her free movements on the catwalk, while the flowing fit was looking unnecessarily bulky.

No matter what, she was and is one of the most iconic faces in the history. Her makeup artist did her job perfectly. She was looking stunning with winged eyeliner, muted Smokey eye shadow, glossy red lip shade, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. The overall aesthetic was looking perfectly glamorous.

But fans are very disappointed with the outfit. Diet Sabya posted a video of Paris Fashion Week on Instagram with caption, “Face card elite 10/10 unmatched. The balloon hem that too on a maxi length dress is a kiss of death on the runway because it restricts movement.”

A user named ‘nicolemehta’ commented “I say this in the most loving way possible, she needs to fire her stylists because they are not doing her justice. Like ever.”

Another user named ‘Sania Masir’ commented “who else could carry this curtain with so much grace like she did? I’m not even a fan but this women keeps walking up there with just the right amount of confidence.”

Reportedly Actress Alia Bhatt also accompanied her in the ramp. She was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of L’Oréal Paris.

