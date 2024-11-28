Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name!

The news of the split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai never seem to go away. Speculation surrounding the Bachchan family’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai intensified after none of its members publicly wished her a happy birthday on November 1st. However, they never uttered a single word about this. They are under fan surveillance on their every step. And during this, the constant scrutiny has led to intense media attention on their personal lives. Omission of the “Bachchan” surname set social media abuzz with speculation about Aishwarya possibly dropping her marital name, especially amid persistent rumours about her and Abhishek Bachchan’s alleged divorce.

According to reports, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a guest at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai where she addressed the gathering with a powerful speech on women empowerment. The official Instagram handle of the event posted a video of Aishwarya during the address, where she applauded the panelists for the efforts in creating a fairer tomorrow in all areas. The massive screen that stood in the background was flashing “Aishwarya Rai | International Star” while Aishwarya addressed the gathering.

It seems like a public appearance by Aishwarya Rai is now the source of news items regarding her marital status. Her fans felt she was addressed only by first and last names, as in earlier days, when married to Abhishek Bachchan, she would always be referred to as Mrs. Bachchan.

But, if you check Aishwarya Rai’s official Instagram profile, the username still reads “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.” This must have been done in Dubai for brevity or professional protocol and was not a sign that she had dropped the “Bachchan” surname.

