Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan spotted at Dubai airport amid divorce rumors

Amid the ongoing divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the couple were spotted together along with their daughter at Dubai airport.

A video shared by one of the fan pages of Aishwarya and Abhishek, the trio can be seen entering an airport bus. Abhishek in an black ensemble enters the bus first, followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

The rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce started spreading after the couple arrived separately at the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Raddhika Marchant. It was fueled further after Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in “grey divorces.”

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of “Why love stops being easy.” It also states, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

The caption read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.”

Now, that the couple was seen together, it seems there is nothing to worry about and all id fine among them.