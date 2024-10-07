Adnan Sami’s mother Naureen Sami Khan passes away at 77, singer confirms death via social media

Mumbai: Famous Singer Adnan Sami’s mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan died at the age of 77. The singer announced the passing away of his mother on Monday on social media.

Adnan mourned his mother’s death on his official social media accounts and wrote” With greatest sadness and infinite sorrow, I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan. We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love and joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul.”

Adnan Sami concluded, ” May Allah SWT bless our dearest mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus….Amen”

As soon as the singer shared the news on social media, his fan offered their condolences in the comments section.