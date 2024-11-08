Actor Nitin Chauhaan, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame, no more

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, famous for his stint in MTV Splitsvilla, died mysteriously on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 35-years-old.

The Aligarh born rose to limelight after winning the reality show ‘Dadagiri 2’ and became a household name after MTV’s Splitsvilla 5. He went on to do episodic roles in Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol and Friends. His latest show was Tera Yaar Hoon Main aired in 2022.

Nitin Chauhaan’s co-stars, Vibhuti Thakur, Sayantani Ghosh and Sudeep Sahir have confirmed his untimely death. They are dropping in condolence messages on their social media handles.

Actress Vibhuti Thakur shared a picture with Nitin on her Instagram stories and wrote,” Rest in peace, my dear. I’m shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body.”

Sudeep Sahir also put up a story and wrote, “Rest in peace, buddy.”