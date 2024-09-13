Actor Manoj Mishra lodges complaint in Cyber Police Station, watch

Bhubaneswar: Actor Manoj Mishra has reportedly lodged complaint against some YouTube channels and web channels at the Cyber Police Station.

Reportedly, Manoj Mishra and his wife Mamata Nanda have complained against some YouTube channel and web channels about offensive remarks on social media.

He has complained that some people are defaming his personal, marital and family life.

According to Manoj’s complaint, he has legally married a second time. After divorcing his first wife, he got married for the second time. However, a certain web channel and some YouTubers are making objectionable remarks about it. Even the second marriage is being criticized.

The cyber police accepted Manoj’s complaint and registered the case. On the other hand, Cyber ​​Police ACP said that action will be taken for any defamatory posting on social media.

Watch the video here: