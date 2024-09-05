Actor Manoj Mishra goes for 2nd marriage, ties knot with actress Mamta Nanda!

By Himanshu
Actor Manoj Mishra goes for 2nd marriage
Actors Manoj Mishra and Mamta Nanda (Image credit: Instagram/ @mamtananda17_official

Bhubaneswar: Actor turned politician Manoj Mishra has reportedly married for the second time. As per information he has married actress Mamta Nanda.

In a social media post actress Mamta Nanda wrote, “A civil ceremony but an extraordinary love,” in the caption. It seems to be the photos taken during their Court marriage.

Manoj Mishra is a pass out from the National School of Drama. When it comes to films, he has acted in a number of Bollywood films, South Indian films. Besides, he has acted in leading roles in a number of Odia films.

When it comes to Politics, he had contested for the Member of Parliament for Balangir Lok Sabha seat in Congress ticket in the last general election.

