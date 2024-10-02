Actor Govinda injured: Wife Sunita says he is recuperating well, will be discharged soon

Mumbai: Actor Govinda injury matter, wife Sunita informed media he is recuperating well and will be discharged soon. The actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja arrived at CritiCare Asia where he is admitted.

She told ANI, “He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone’s blessings, he has recovered…He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him…I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine…”

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda had been injured on Tuesday, said reports. He had been taken to the hospital. According to reports, he had been taken to the nearest hospital. He was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official

Reports further say that Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg.

The doctor removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now, told Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha to ANI.

