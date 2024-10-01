Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda injured, hospitalized

Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been allegedly injured just now said reports. He has been taken to the hospital.

According to reports, he has been taken to the nearest hospital. He was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver this morning, says a senior Mumbai Police official

Reports further say that Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg.

According to reports, the doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now, said Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha to ANI.

