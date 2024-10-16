Actor Adah Sharma responds to criticism for moving into Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

Mumbai: Actor Adah Sharma found herself in mid of some controversy after she moved into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat which has been lying vacant for the past four years after his untimely demise.

The netizens have criticized her that she rented out the flat for publicity.

In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, Adah addressed the backlash and expressed her genuine fondness for the place. While talking about how she handles all the negativity after shifting to her new home, Adah said, “As an actor, or even as a person, you cannot react to everything that’s been said. We all have a lot of things to do in life. Also, this is a free country, and everyone has the right to have an opinion. If they feel about something, they should… and continue to do so. I am not here to tell anyone ‘I am a good person’ or give them reasons for my actions. I did what I had to do, and I know myself. And just like I don’t want anyone to change for me, I would also not change myself.”

“I am really all settled in the house, and I really love the place,” Adah added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah Sharma is set to appear in the Disney+ Hotstar series Reeta Sanyal, where she takes on the role of an advocate who adopts various disguises to solve cases. She will also be featured in The Game of Girgit, directed by Gayatri Bhargav.