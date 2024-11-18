Abhishek Bachchan’s viral video amid divorce speculation with Aishwarya Rai, says ‘I’m Hurt’

Mumbai: The news of the split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai never seem to go away. Speculation surrounding the Bachchan family’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai intensified after none of its members publicly wished her a happy birthday on November 1st. However, they never uttered a single word about this. They are under fan surveillance on their every step. And during this, the much-awaited promo of the upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan ‘I Want to Talk’ has been released. The movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is ready to hit the theaters on 22nd November, 2024.

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest promo video has a few moments that have warmed up our hearts. “I am very hurt,” he says, to which his little one responds, “Why are you hurt? I’m hurt.”

Abhishek talks down to his pot-bellied look in the film, saying, “Don’t ever gain weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while.” He adds, “And that is me. That isn’t any prosthetic.”

Meanwhile, an old interview of Aishwarya Rai has surfaced online, in which she talks about the issue at hand-her relationship with Abhishek. “There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in,” she told to Filmfare.

Aishwarya said that communication was very important in a relationship. “Communication is extremely important in a relationship. Doesn’t it all start with friendship? What’s friendship all about?”

She continued, “Abhishek has been wonderful to respect that. If it needs to go to tomorrow, then it’ll go to tomorrow. And if you can shut the chapter today, great! But neither fit into a rule book. There’s no finality in looking at each day. You have to be open-minded about how you share your time together. It also means respecting and being sensitive to your partner.”

WATCH the video here: