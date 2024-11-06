Abhishek Bachchan’s viral video amid divorce rumors, says ‘I want to apologize’, WATCH

Mumbai: The news of the split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai never seem to go away. However, they never uttered a single word about this. They are under fan surveillance on their every step. And during this, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan ‘I Want to Talk’ has been released. The movie is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is ready to hit the theaters on 22nd November, 2024.

In the trailer, one can hear Abhishek Bachchan saying he wants to apologize to everybody he ever hurt.

The trailer was released on the official Instagram and Youtube handles of the makers featuring Abhishek in a never-before avatar. It takes all the emotions, drama, and dark humor with hints of personal revelations about Arjun’s real-life battles.

The film takes into a touching story of man name Arjun who is battling a life-altering health condition while also grappling with highly complex personal battles.. This film will be the first collaboration between Shoojit Sarcar and Abhishek Bachchan.

Along with Bachchan, ‘I Want to Talk’ has a powerful cast of Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo. Johnny Lever is a master of fun, comic timing, which will provide a welcome contrast to the film’s more dramatic moments. Rising Sun Films and Kino Works are producing this Ritesh Shah-written screenplay.

WATCH the trailer here: