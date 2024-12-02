Abhishek Bachchan proves internet wrong, was present at Aaradhya’s birthday party

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave fans a glimpse of the festivities from her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai last week.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures from her daughter’s special day on the occasion of her father, Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.

One is a photo of Aaradhya, respectfully bowing before the portrait of her late grandfather. The other shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai.

Photos of the event created a lot of curiosity online because of the absence of Abhishek Bachchan in most of them. Many assumed that he must have avoided the celebrations. But an event management company, which had organized Aaradhya’s birthday party, has posted two videos on Instagram, revealing that Abhishek was there.

The first video shows Aradhya and mother Aishwarya saying thankyou to the event management company for organizing Aradhya’s birthday so beautifully for the last 13 years. The second video features Abhishek saying, “”Jatin, Thank you always, it’s 13 years old now. 13 years you have been doing Aaradhya’s birthday. Everyone became a family and it’s wonderful that we get to share such a special day with all of you and thank you for making it so special.”

The news of the split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai never seem to go away. Speculation surrounding the Bachchan family’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai intensified after none of its members publicly wished her a happy birthday on November 1st. However, they never uttered a single word about this. They are under fan surveillance on their every step.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film, King.

WATCH the viral video here: