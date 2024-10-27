A sneak peek into Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri’s fun-filled haldi ceremony

Mumbai: Actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Sumit Suri, shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony, which is filled with love and laughter.

Surbhi treated fans with series of photos from her haldi ceremony.

For the occasion, she wore a yellow ethnic outfit and the groom is seen wearing a light pink colour kurta.

The couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other’s faces.

They are also seen dancing to the beats of dhol.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Yellow Love Affair.”

As soon as the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Loving all your dreamy pictures SJ.”

Another user commented, “Happy faces with full of joy.”

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses.

“These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.

“Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole,” she captioned the post.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are expected to exchange vows on October 27 at Aahana luxury resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Surbhi is best known for her stint in TV shows ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Naagin’.

(ANI)