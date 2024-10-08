70th National Film Awards: Actor Manoj Bajpayee bags his fourth trophy, winners list here

New Delhi: The 70th National Film Awards were announced in the Vigyan Bhavan at New Delhi on Tuesday, said reports. The event began at 4 pm and was telecast live on Door darshan (DD). The jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities.

It is worth mentioning here that President Murmu honoured veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and popular actor Manoj Bajpayee bagged his fourth National Film Award and was elated.

On his film ‘Gulmohar’ being given the “Best Hindi Film Award at the 70th National Film Awards today, Actor Manoj Bajpayee told ANI, “It is a huge thing when such a small film makes its presence felt at National film award. Sharmila ji (Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore) is not just a legend and a great actor but also a caring, graceful, gracious and dignified woman. I get to learn a lot from her…”

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient actor Mithun Chakraborty narrated his journey in the Indian film industry and advised the youth to, “never give up and always dream.”

Odia film ‘DAMaN’ received the ‘Best Odia Film’ award in the National Film Festival.

Here is a list of the winners of the 70th National Film Awards :