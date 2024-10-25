55th IFFI: Indian Panorama announces list of Films to be screened, Film Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua in Feature Films Jury

Mumbai: The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), announces selection of 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature Films to be showcased in the 55th edition of IFFI.

The package of 25 Feature Films including 5 films from mainstream cinema have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films.

The Jury’s choice for the opening Film of Indian Panorama 2024 is “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)”, directed by Randeep Hooda.

Further, a package of 20 non-feature films will be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films.

The package of Non-Feature Films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The Jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Shri Harsh Sangani.

The Feature Film Jury was headed by acclaimed Film Director, Actor and Screenwriter Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The Feature Jury constituted of twelve Members, who individually represent various acclaimed films and are well-known film professionals, while collectively representing the diverse Indian film fraternity.

The Indian Panorama Feature Films Jury Members:

Shri. Manoj Joshi, Actor

Ms. Susmita Mukherjee, Actor

Shri. Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Film Director

Shri. Oinam Gautam Singh, Film Director

Shri. Ashuu Trikha, Film Director

Shri. S.M. Patil, Film Director and Writer

Shri. Neelaabh Kaul, Cinematographer and Film Director

Shri. Susant Misra, Film Director

Shri. Arun Kumar Bose, Ex HOD of Prasad Institute and Sound Engineer

Ms. Ratnottama Sengupta, Writer and Editor

Shri. Sameer Hanchate, Film Director

Ms. Priya Krishnaswamy, Film Director