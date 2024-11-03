Everything is fair in love and war, Marriage of actress to a spiritual guru becomes talk of town

A south Indian actress Divya Sreedhar recently tied the knot with actor Kris Venugopal, who also used to give motivational classes, in an intimate ceremony. This is the second marriage of the actress. The couple’s marriage has become trending topic among people now.

The couple has a long 11 year age gap between them with Diya being 38 year old and Kris Venugopal age is 49-years-old. The couple fell in love on the set of the TV show Patramattu. They tied the knot on October 30, 2024. They married at the Guruvayur Temple in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

Divya is a leading star in the Malayalam TV industry. She is mainly known for her popular negative roles in Malayalam and Tamil TV serials. Meanwhile, Kris Venugopal is an actor who won audiences over with his role as a grandfather in the serial Patharamattu. Kris Venugopal is also a writer and has worked on shows and films like Pullu Rising and Sambavasthalathu Ninnum.

Reportedly, the couple first met at the set of the TV show Patramattu. They became friends very soon then with the meddling of a relative their relationship soon transformed from friendship to love.Eventually, Kris proposed to Divya, and she accepted immediately.

Sharing about their story, Divya said that at first she was hesitant when Kris proposed. She said, “At first, I thought Kris was flirting with me; he seemed out of my league. But later, I realized he was serious about marriage and truly wanted to marry me.”

This is Divya’s second marriage. She has two children from her previous marriage. She revealed that her children are happy for her. In fact she asked about the opinion of her children before marrying Kris. Her daughter expressed that she is okay with her marriage as long as they are together. She added,” The children are now happy, feeling that they have a wonderful father figure in their lives.” Divya feels that marrying Kris marks a new chapter in her life.

In an interview, she shared that she used to attend Kris’s motivational classes in the past but never though one day she would be married to him. Reflecting on her previous marriage, Divya revealed it was very private and that she and her husband eventually separated.