26-year-old MrBeast becomes most subscribed YouTuber in the World, Surpasses T-Series

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has recently become the most subscribed YouTuber in the World. He has surpassed the Indian music company T-Series on YouTube.

MrBeast took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a post saying he has “avenged” Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie. He also shared a picture that showed the latest subscription figures.

Notably, MrBeast’s YouTube channel has 267 million subscribers, while, T Series has 266 million followers. To this, the CEO of micro blogging platform X, Elon Musk congratulated MrBeast.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “All thanks to my appearance in Squid Game video.” Another person wrote, “DAD IS PROUD I CAN FEEL IT.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “I’m literally shaking and crying right now I can’t believe we finally did it.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “You should do one Exclusive Video.” A fifth person wrote, “The most deserved youtuber of all time.” Another person wrote, “Damnnnn this is huuuge!!! Congratz.”

Earlier, MrBeast challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series, to a boxing match. Sharing the picture of the remaining subscriber count on X, MrBeast tweeted, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.”

