Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Japan in April first week!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit Japan next month. Though the exact date of Patnaik’s visit is yet to be known, it is suspected that he would go to Japan in the first week of April.

If sources are to be believed, the schedule of the Chief Minister’s foreign visit has reached the final stage. He will stay in Japan for a week during which he will meet the top investors of the country.

Patnaik will discuss about investment in Odisha during his week-long meeting with the investors. It is expected that Patnaik’s visit is likely to get huge investment proposals, added the sources.