OakNorth STEM Scholarship: These students to Rs 30,000

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of OakNorth India to provide financial assistance to underprivileged girls who are pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

Under OakNorth STEM Scholarship Program, girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 and are pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects at government colleges/universities will be provided with a scholarship of Rs 30,000 to continue their education.

Eligibility:

Open for students who are domiciles of Haryana.

Only female candidates or those who identify as female are eligible.

Applicants must be pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects at government universities/colleges.

Aggregate marks secured by candidates in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination must be 60% or above.

Students studying in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of STEM courses must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester.

The annual family income of the applicant must be less than Rs 6 lakh.

NOTE:

Students already receiving scholarships from other sources are not eligible

Applicants studying in private colleges are not eligible

Benefits:

Rs 30,000 (fixed amount)

Documents needed:

Resume of the applicant

Copies of Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, and previous semester mark sheets (if applicable)

Copy of Aadhaar Card

Provisional Allotment/Admission Letter from University

An Essay On “Why should you be given this scholarship?”

A Letter of Recommendation (from College/University)

How can you apply?

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Deadline: