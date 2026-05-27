Your water bottle could kill you! 5 reasons to stop using plastic water bottles

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Plastic water bottles offer an easy solution to staying hydrated when on the move but using them constantly could be quietly doing more damage than you realize.

Here are the five reasons why you should stop using plastic water bottles:

Chemicals could seep into your water

Plastic bottles may release toxins, including BPA, when exposed to light or warmth.

Germs will thrive in a reused bottle

If you re-use plastic bottles over and over without sterilizing them properly, germ growth and bacterial accumulation could occur.

Plastic degrades when exposed to heat

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Hot cars or prolonged outdoor exposure may result in a significant plastic degradation, and could taint the water.

Micro-plastics could be entering your body

These incredibly small plastic particles invisible to naked eyes were present in samples of bottled water taken from across the world.

The environment is being damaged

Plastic water bottles discarded in the environment can exist there for about tens of years.

Health experts recommend a reusable bottle made from steel or glass should be used for regular drinking instead of plastic alternative.