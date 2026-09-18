Your salad looks healthy — But is it actually giving you what your body needs?

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A bowl of vegetables can be a great start to a healthy diet, but adding the right mix of protein, healthy fats, fibre and micronutrients is also necessary.

If you want your salad to contribute meaningfully to your daily nutritional needs, think beyond vegetables and build it with different food groups.

Start with plenty of vegetables

Make vegetables the foundation of your bowl. You can combine cucumber, tomato, carrots, capsicum, cabbage, spinach, lettuce, beetroot and onions to get a variety of nutrients and colours.

Different vegetables provide different vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibre, so mixing them is more useful than eating the same vegetable every day.

What about protein?

This is where many salads fall short.

Add a protein source such as boiled eggs, paneer, tofu, chickpeas, rajma, sprouts, grilled chicken or fish. Protein helps with muscle maintenance and also makes a meal more filling.

If your salad is replacing lunch or dinner, including a substantial protein source becomes particularly important.

Add healthy fats

Healthy fats can come from nuts, seeds, avocado or a small amount of olive oil.

You could sprinkle pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds or walnuts over your salad. Besides contributing healthy fats, some of these foods also provide minerals such as magnesium and zinc.

Make fibre a priority

Vegetables already provide fibre, but you can increase it by adding beans, chickpeas, sprouts, seeds or whole grains.

Fibre supports normal digestion and can help you feel full for longer.

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Add a carbohydrate if it’s a full meal

If you’re having salad as an entire meal, don’t be afraid of carbohydrates.

Adding sweet potato, corn, quinoa, brown rice, or whole-grain croutons can make the meal more substantial and provide energy.

Don’t make the dressing the main character

A salad can quickly become less nutritious if it’s covered in a heavy, sugary or high-calorie dressing.

Try simple combinations such as lemon juice + olive oil, yoghurt + herbs, or lemon + spices.

And remember: you don’t need to completely avoid salt or fats. It’s the overall quantity and balance that matter.

What about fruit?

A little fruit can make a salad more interesting while adding nutrients.

Try apple, pomegranate, orange, berries, or guava depending on what’s available. You can combine sweet and savoury ingredients without turning the entire bowl into a fruit salad.

A simple balanced salad formula

Think of your bowl like this:

½ vegetables + ¼ protein + ¼ whole-food carbohydrate + healthy fat + simple dressing

For example:

Spinach + cucumber + tomato + carrot + chickpeas + paneer + sweet potato + pumpkin seeds + lemon dressing.

One important point: there is no single salad that can fulfil every daily nutritional requirement. Your body’s needs depend on factors such as age, sex, activity level and overall diet.