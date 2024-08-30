Your concerns, our commitment! India Post assures to provide timely solutions of grievances, know how

With more than 1,55,000 post offices, the Department of Posts (DoP) has the most widely distributed postal network in the world. It has been the backbone of the country’s communication for more than 150 years.

Apart from delivering mails, the DoP also accepts deposits under Small Savings Schemes, provides life insurance cover under Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI). It also provides retail services like bill collection, sale of forms, etc.

The DoP also plays a vital role in implementing some of the schemes of the Government of India like distributing the wages of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and old age pensions.

As the India Post is carrying out so much of work on regular basis, some people might have faced some problems or have some inconveniences. However, the India Post is also ready to provide timely solutions of your grievances.

All what you, if have some problem, have to do is to register your complaints in a right manner to find solutions. The postal department has Dedicated Grievance Redressal and Nodal Grievance Redressal offices for prompt attention and solution to the grievances.

Register your complaint on:

https://www.indiapost.gov.in/VAS/Pages/ComplaintRegistration.aspx

Helpline No.: 1800-266-6868 (Toll free No)

Time: From 9 AM to 6 PM (Except Sundays & Gazette Holidays)

You also can use the 24/7 Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) of the postal department to register your complaint.