Your ATM card is blocked? Don’t worry this is how you can get it unblocked easily

There was a time when people used to stand in long queues for hours at banks to withdraw their money. That too, they can do their works done only during the working days and office hours. But gradually, things have changed and people go to the ATM machine to withdraw money from the account within minutes.

However, sometime people face problem at the ATM. Even their debit cards get blocked all of a sudden automatically. In case your ATM card is also blocked, then you need not to worry. In this article we will say how you can get it unblocked very easily. Just read on.

Why does the ATM card get blocked?

Your ATM card gets blocked by the bank for security reasons under the automatic system when you enter wrong PIN number more than three times.

How to unblock blocked ATM card?

In case your ATM card is blocked, you can visit the nearest branch of your bank and submit an application requesting to unblock your ATM card. The bank can accept your application and unblock your card. However, the bank might ask for some documents like a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, passbook and other bank related documents

However, sometimes your ATM card might get unblocked automatically after 24 hours. Therefore, it is advisable to go to the bank to unblock your ATM card only after 24 hours.

(Source: amarujala.com)