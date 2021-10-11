You will get up to Rs 24 lakh if you move to these 12 places

You will get financial incentives if you’re willing to move to some countries, cities and states around the world. These places, according to a research study conducted by insurance company William Russell, have opened their doors for the expats because of their low population, dwindling economy and dilapidated properties.

According to reports, some places will pay you if you start a business while others will pay you to renovate a home.

Here’s a list of countries that will pay you to move:

Oklahoma

Tulsa is a city on the Arkansas River, in the U.S. state of Oklahoma. It’s known for its art deco architecture, mostly in the central Deco District. Remote workers, who move to the city of Tulsa, will get a grant of $10,000 (Rs 7,47385), it will provide you with free desk space and access to networking events.

The city of Bemidji of Minnesota has a population of 14,000 people. It is in search of remote workers. Those who move there will be granted $2,500 (Rs 1,86,846).

Alaska

You will be granted about $1,600 (1,19,581) if you live in Alaska state for a complete year.

Vermont

Vermont is a state in the northeastern United States, known for its natural landscape, which is primarily forested. It has a scheme called the Remote Worker Grant scheme. Under this scheme, the remote worker gets an offer of $10,000 (Rs 7,47385 for over two years).

Ponga

Ponga is an Austrian city which offers families €3,000 (Rs 2,59,137) to help them settle in to revitalise the town. Besides, an additional €3,000 (Rs 2,59,137) for each baby born in the town. The town of Rubia is offering to pay you €100-150 (Rs 8,636) per month to supplement your income.

Switzerland

Albinen is offering expats under the age of 45 $25,200 (Rs 21,76,398) to increase the town’s population. However, there are conditions for that. First of all you will have to live in the country for 10 years and should be a resident of Switzerland, or you must be married to a Swiss resident.

Italy

Candela and Calabria also are providing financial incentive to move. Candela gives €800 (Rs 69,090) to the singles, €1,200 (Rs 1,03,639) euros to the couples and €2,000 (Rs 1,72,732) to the families. However, the applicants for Calabria must be under 40 to apply, and are entitled to €28,000 (Rs 24,18,975) over three years.

Here are some countries that will give you money if you start a business

Ireland

Ireland has a scheme named the Enterprise Ireland to support new businesses. According to reports, Enterprise Ireland awarded €120 million to start-up businesses. All you need to do is to register your business in Ireland.

Chile

You will get a financial help of $300,000 (Rs 2 crore) under the Start-Up Chile scheme for unique business ideas.

Mauritius

Like other countries, Mauritius is also offering 20,000 Mauritian Rupees (Rs 35,218) to startup businesses that move there. However, one needs to demonstrate a unique and profitable business idea to a committee to get the help.

Countries that require you to renovate their homes

Italy’s €1 homes

Sicily, Sardinia, Abruzzo and Milano are all selling off homes. You will be surprised to hear the prices of such home. According to reports, the prices of the homes are less than the cost of a McDonald’s burger. But you have to renovate their homes at your own cost within a reasonable timeframe.

Antikythera, Greece

Only 70 people are living on the beautiful island. It is offering free housing, a plot of land to build on and €500 (Rs 43,206) for three years.

Legrad, Croatia

The town in northern Croatia is selling homes for 1 Kuna (Rs 11) to save its dwindling population.

