You May Get Cashback Up To 1000 Rupees On Mobile Recharge And Bill Payment, Know Where And How

India’s e-commerce payment system and financial technology company, Paytm always brings offers for its customers who use their Paytm wallet to buy goods from grocery stores, pay water and electricity bills, book gas cylinders, recharge mobile and DTH or order online.

The Paytm has now announced cashback and rewards for mobile recharge and bill payment. The company has announced 3 Pay 300 cashback offer on its platform.

Under this offer, new users will get a fixed cashback of up to Rs 100 on the first three recharges, while existing users can win rewards of up to Rs 1000 on every recharge. These offers will be applicable on prepaid recharge of Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, BSNL and MTNL and post-paid bill payment.

Apart from receiving rewards for recharge and bill payment, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program.

The company says that whenever a user invites friends and family to start a recharge on Paytm, both can earn up to Rs 100 cashback.

(Source: goodreturns.in)