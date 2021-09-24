You can take LIC home loans upto Rs 2 crore at 6.66% interest rate 

Good news for the people who are planning to take home loans. The Mortgage financer LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) has announced to avail home loan up to Rs 2 crore at 6.66 per-cent interest rate. However, the offer would be given to only those who have CIBIL score of 700 or above.

According to a report of outlookindia.com, the revised interest rate of 6.66 per-cent applies to all loans taken from September 22 to November 30, subject to the first disbursement being availed on or before December 21, 2021.

The LIC Housing Finance had earlier discounted its processing fee to a maximum of Rs 10,000 or 0.25 per-cent of the entire loan amount, whichever is lower for loans below Rs 2 crore.

Prior to this announcement, the LIC Housing Finance had announced to offer home loans up to Rs 50 lakh to the new borrowers with an interest rate of 6.66 per cent in July this year.

With its decision to slash home loan rate at 6.66 per-cent, the LIC HFL joined the list of banks like Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra, Punjab National Bank and HDFC who have reduced their interest rate for home loans. Earlier last week, the HDFC announced to reduce its home loan rate to 6.70 per-cent.