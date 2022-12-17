You can now travel to foreign countries without a passport!

For all those who dream of traveling to foreign countries but do not have a passport to do, there seems to be a piece of good news. There are quite a few countries that do not require a passport to travel to. Two of these countries are Nepal and Bhutan.

People traveling to Bhutan require a passport with a minimum of six months’ validity. In case, one does not own a passport, they need not worry. Indians traveling to Bhutan can show their Voter ID card whenever required. For children who are traveling, it is advised that they carry their birth certificate or academic school ID card with them.

Next coming to Nepal, a lot of people are always traveling to the country, from India. Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, is connected to all major ports of India. Talking about Indians and their travel to Nepal, the country’s Government says that they need only one document from the passengers, that proves their identity as an Indian citizen. The one document could be your Voter ID, Aadhar card, or your Passport.

There are, however, a lot of other countries which do require a passport for verification, but not a visa. anybody with an authentic Indian passport can travel to a total of 58 countries without having a visa. The countries namely include Sri Lanka, Thailand, Macao, Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Kenya, Myanmar, Qatar, Uganda, Iran, Seychelles, and Zimbabwe.