You can get Rs 10,000 in exchange of Rs 500 note, know how

If you have an old Rs 500 note, then you can get a huge amount of quick cash. The old 500 rupees note which was demonetized four years ago can help you to get earn as much as Rs 10,000 without doing anything.

While it may sound a little strange for some people but it is absolutely true. All you have to do is visit a website upload photo of your Rs 500 note that is old and rare. You will get cash upto Rs 10,000 when any buyer.

As you will get a quick cash there are certain conditions which you must know before exchanging the old and rare 5 rupees note.

Know which types of 500 note can fetch Rs 10,000: In India, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues the currency notes. The RBI takes all precautions to print the notes very carefully. Notes of the same denomination look similar in appearance as the central bank fixes the pattern and prints them accordingly.

However, if there is some mistake in some notes during printing and that are circulated in the market by chance, then such notes become special and people buy them.

If you also have an old Rs 500 note, then immediately check these two things. Who knows you also can get either Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 in exchange of that note.

If the serial number of old Rs 500 note has been printed twice, then you can get Rs 5,000.

If the old Rs 500 note is big, that is, extra paper has been left on it, then you can get Rs 10,000.

Hot to sell the old Rs 500 note?: