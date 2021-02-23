You Can Get Rs 1 Lakh Annually By Sitting At Your Home; Here’s How

People generally feel that investment can be made only when there is a lot of money. But this assumption is incorrect. If you do not have much money, then you invest a little bit with planning, then you can also have a good amount. If there is less money, many times necessary work has to be stopped.

In such a situation, if planned properly, then only after investing some time of 1500 rupees every month, 1 lakh rupees can be found every year. This saving is quite easy. If you think that you need Rs 1 lakh every year to start saving 1500 rupees a month, then let us know what financial planning is here.

Use RD of bank and post office:

People usually feel that their hard-earned money should not get drowned. In this case, this financial planning can be done through a bank or post office. People can remain relaxed by depositing money here. Money can be deposited through Recurring Deposit (RD) at both the bank and post office. But for the information, it should be known that the bank can have RD for any length of time, whereas the post office has maximum RD of 5 years. Let us know how one lakh rupees can be found comfortably every year by using these savings methods.

Now know RD interest rates of SBI:

The rate of RD ranging from 1 year to 1 year and 364 days is 5.00 per cent. On the other hand, if there are senior citizens, this interest rate is 5.50 percent.

The rate of RD for 2 years to 2 years and 364 days is 5.10 per cent. On the other hand, if there are senior citizens, this interest rate is 5.60 percent.

The interest rate ranging from 3 years to 4 years and 364 is 5.30 percent. On the other hand, if there are senior citizens, this interest rate is 5.80 percent.

The interest rate for RDs ranging from 5 years to 10 years is 5.40 per cent. On the other hand, if there are senior citizens, this interest rate is 6.20 percent.

Note: These interest rates are as of February 2021.

Know how much investment you will get 1 lakh rupees every year

Learn first 1 year investment plan:

Start investing from Rs 8100 every month under 1 year plan. Under this, start investing Rs 8100 in RD every month and run it for 1 year. After 1 year you will get Rs 100,293. Although this is a large amount, it is a big task to deposit 8100 rupees every month. In this case, let us know how you can get 1 lakh rupees every year for less than this.

Know 2 year investment plan:

Start investing from Rs 4000 every month under a 2-year plan. Under this, start investing Rs 4000 every month in RD and run it for 2 years. After 2 years you will get Rs 101,993. While doing this, remember that RD of Rs 4000 has to be started for 2 years in the first year. After this, next year another RD 4000 will have to be started. After this, keep it running like this. In such a situation, one RD will be completed every other year and a new one will be started. You will get Rs 1 lakh every year from this.

Know 3 year investment plan:

Under the 3-year plan, start investing from Rs 2600 every month. Under this, start investing Rs 2600 in RD every month and run it for 3 years. After 3 years you will get Rs 102,816. However, to get 1 lakh rupees every year, you will have to start RD 2600 each in the second and third year also. This will get your first RD money in the third year and a new RD will also be started. In this way, you will get 1 lakh rupees every year.

Know 4 year investment plan:

Start investing from 1900 rupees every month under 4-year plan. Under this, start investing Rs 1900 per month in RD and run it for 4 years. After four years you will get Rs 102,801. Here too, you have to start an RD of Rs 1900 a month every year. In the fourth year you will start getting 1 lakh rupees.

Know 5 year investment plan:

Under the 5-year plan, start investing from Rs 1500 every month. Under this, start investing Rs 1500 every month in RD and run it for 5 years. After 5 years you will get Rs 104,542. Here you have to start RD of Rs 1500 every year. After this, you will start getting 1 lakh rupees every year as soon as you complete 5 years.

(Source: goodreturns.in)