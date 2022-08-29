Yet to link Aadhaar with Voter ID? Follow these easy steps to link

The Union Cabinet has given its green signal for a bill on electoral reforms in view of the upcoming State Assembly Elections 2022. The electoral reforms include the linking of voter ID with the Aadhaar card. However, it has been made voluntary meaning only those who want can link Aadhaar with Voter ID.

According to reports, you can link your Aadhaar card with voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS or phone.

Follow these steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID