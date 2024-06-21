World’s first human trial of tooth regenerating drug soon

New Delhi: World’s first human trial of tooth regenerating drug is likely to take place in some months. The trial of the said drug with mice has been successfully performed earlier. However, if everything goes well properly, the first human trial of the drug is likely to be done in some months. This paves the way for the medicine to be commercially available as early as 2030.

A Japanese startup will launch clinical trials in September of what is believed to be the first-ever treatment that can regrow teeth.

Some people loses teeth from childhood, a condition known as congenital anodontia.

The Kyoto University-affiliated startup hopes to eventually offer it to those who lose teeth later in life as well.

The way of the drug’s working on human body is that it targets a specific protein that inhibits tooth growth.