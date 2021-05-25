World Celebrates Thyroid Day: Know The Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
Thyroid disorders have become one of the most common health problems in the country. According to a report from various studies on thyroid disease, it has been calculated that about 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid diseases.
World Thyroid Day is observed globally on 25th May every year. The main purpose of the WTD is to aware of the importance of Thyroid and the prevention and treatment of thyroid diseases.
On this day experts stress awareness among the public about thyroid problems which are seen in people of all age groups.
Causes of Thyroid Disorders:
A thyroid disorder may be caused due to several factors such as deficiency of iodine, inflammation of the thyroid gland, cancerous tumours, radiation therapy, thyroid surgery, genetic predisposition, autoimmune diseases such as Graves’ disease or Hashimoto’s disease.
Common Symptoms of Thyroid Disorders:
Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid gland)
• Agitation
• Reduced menstrual flow
• Sweating
• Increase appetite, etc.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid gland)
• Weight gain
• Fatigue
• Depression
• Heavy or scanty menstrual flow, etc.
If the thyroid gland doesn’t function properly, It may develop several diseases, including hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid cancer and many more.
The thyroid plays a major role in the metabolism, growth, and development of the human body. Thyroid disorder may affect people of all age groups. In India, Thyroid disorders have become one of the most common health concerns. More people are getting diagnosed with conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and others.
Treatment of Thyroid:
Thyroid is a manageable and treatable disease which does not require any forms of medication. Hypothyroidism can be treated with artificial synthetic pills that can be used as an alternative to maintain normal levels of thyroid hormones in the blood.
Likewise, for hyperthyroidism, radioactive iodine can be used to selectively destroy certain parts of the thyroid gland that is causing the presence of elevated levels of thyroid hormones in the blood.
Surgery or thyroid surgery is recommended by doctors when there is a risk of thyroid cancer due to the presence of a nodule, an adenoma or a goitre. The result of removing the thyroid gland is that the patient would have to take synthetic thyroid pills throughout his/her life.