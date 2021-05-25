Thyroid disorders have become one of the most common health problems in the country. According to a report from various studies on thyroid disease, it has been calculated that about 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid diseases.

World Thyroid Day is observed globally on 25th May every year. The main purpose of the WTD is to aware of the importance of Thyroid and the prevention and treatment of thyroid diseases.

On this day experts stress awareness among the public about thyroid problems which are seen in people of all age groups.

Causes of Thyroid Disorders:

A thyroid disorder may be caused due to several factors such as deficiency of iodine, inflammation of the thyroid gland, cancerous tumours, radiation therapy, thyroid surgery, genetic predisposition, autoimmune diseases such as Graves’ disease or Hashimoto’s disease.

Common Symptoms of Thyroid Disorders:

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid gland)

• Agitation

• Reduced menstrual flow

• Sweating

• Increase appetite, etc.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid gland)

• Weight gain

• Fatigue

• Depression

• Heavy or scanty menstrual flow, etc.

If the thyroid gland doesn’t function properly, It may develop several diseases, including hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, Hashimoto’s disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid cancer and many more.

The thyroid plays a major role in the metabolism, growth, and development of the human body. Thyroid disorder may affect people of all age groups. In India, Thyroid disorders have become one of the most common health concerns. More people are getting diagnosed with conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and others.