World No-Tobacco Day: History, Significance & Theme

World No-Tobacco Day is an annual awareness day observed on May 31st. The World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA42.19 in 1988, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on May 31

It is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption worldwide.

The primary goal of World No Tobacco Day is to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use on both individual health and public health. Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable deaths globally, responsible for around 8 million deaths each year. It is linked to various serious health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and other non-communicable diseases.

On this day, WHO and its partner organizations engage in various activities to promote tobacco-free lifestyles and raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use. These activities may include public campaigns, educational programs, media initiatives, advocacy for policy changes, and community events.

World No Tobacco Day serves as a reminder to governments, public health organizations, and individuals to work together to reduce tobacco consumption and protect public health. It encourages the implementation of evidence-based strategies, such as increasing tobacco taxes, implementing comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising and promotion, providing accessible cessation services, and raising public awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use.

Each year, World No Tobacco Day focuses on a specific theme related to tobacco control. The theme may highlight different aspects of tobacco use, such as the impact on youth, women, and vulnerable populations, the importance of tobacco cessation, the influence of tobacco industry marketing, or the need for strong tobacco control policies. The theme of World No-tobacco Day 2023 is “We need food, not tobacco”.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik made Sand Art with “Say No to Tobacco” written on it at Puri to spread awareness on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

