World Environment Day 2024: Know why it is celebrated on June 5

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 across the world to sustain awareness around environmental action. On this day people plant trees, reduce waster support renewable energy to mark the occasion.

The World Environment Day was primarily started by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Notably, United Nations General Assembly declared June 5 as World Environment Day during the Stockholm Conference in 1972. World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1973. The first theme for the day was “Only One Earth.”

For 2024, the theme of World Environment Day is – ”Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.”

According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40% of the planet’s land is degraded, directly affecting half of the world’s population. Hence, environment is needed to be conserved.

In order to mark the day, schools, colleges, offices, and other bodies hold events to raise awareness about environmental causes and involve local people to tackle plastic pollution and take action to protect the environment for healthy life.

To mark this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday planted a Peepal sapling in the national capital. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event in Buddha Jayanti Park.