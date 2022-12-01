World AIDS day today, know why it is celebrated

Today is World AIDS Day, it has been observed since 1988. The day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

This year the theme for World AIDS Day is “Rock the Ribbon.” The National AIDS Trust is committed to stopping new cases of HIV and securing the rights of people living with HIV.

Red ribbon has always been a widely used symbol for AIDS awareness and support. WHO, this year has urged people from all backgrounds to show support towards this noble cause by donning the red ribbon.

World Health Organization (WHO) will urge people to know their infection status through testing. It also asked them to help others around them to have proper test and prevention facilities.

The organization urged the policymakers to promote a ‘Health For All’ agenda. Using this, HIV and its related health services will be easily and affordably available to all.

There are close to a staggering 1 million people who die every year due to their ignorance of having HIV and its treatment.

The report from the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) in India states that there are 1.4-1.6 million people with AIDS in India. It also mentions that there is a decline of 0.26% in the prevalence of AIDS in India.

The last decade has seen an almost 50% decline in HIV infections.