Work from home ends as TCS ask employees to return to office

TCS officially ends its work from home option and was planning to return to office by December. The tech giant has ordered all the employees to plan and rejoin the office by November 15, 2021.

The leading IT firm Tata Consultancy Services-TCS ready to call back their employees to office location instead of working in the remote location.

Currently, 20 per cent employees are back at work at TCS. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD of TCS said that “On an immediate basis, we will continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner”.

The company is all set to start working from the office as there is decline in COVID-19 cases and the maximum population is partially vaccinated.

This step is taken since more than 95% of the employees are partially vaccinated and more than 70% are fully vaccinated.