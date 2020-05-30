Women spending 1/6th of their day on social media: Survey

New Delhi: Women spend nearly one-sixth or 4 hours of their day online, which is not work-related, reveals a survey.

Nearly 54 percent of women picked Facebook, followed by 34 percent who said that their platform of choice was Instagram. While these emerge as the most preferred platforms, women are spending maximum time on WhatsApp, said the survey conducted by 80 dB Communications.

A majority of respondents, 67 percent, surveyed are working women, and this could account for their high usage of WhatsApp.

It also found that 60 percent of the respondents are comfortable making friends online with other women while 40 percent did cite their apprehension owing to fake online profiles. More than 40 percent of women said that they discover women having similar interests on social media sites, online forums, and special interest groups.

“This situation with the global pandemic is unique, unknown, and still unfolding, both in terms of scale and scope. In the last few months, we have used the power of social engagement, research and surveys to assess consumer sentiment to help inform our communication campaigns and create purpose-driven and contextual storytelling for the brands we work with,” said Abhilasha Padhy, Co-Founder, and Joint MD, 80 dB Communications.

“This survey is an attempt to understand where the urban Indian women are consuming content and information and the activities that interest her,” she added.