Woman asks man out for a date with sweet and unique Spotify playlist

What is the strangest way you’ve ever been asked out on a date? While most women can list things like that, men typically don’t have as many unique ways to record things. People couldn’t stop cheering for this Generation Z couple when Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav shared a sweet way of woman asked him out for a date.

Ujjawal shared a screenshot of a Spotify list made by the woman who asked him on a date in the sweetest way possible. The list’s heading read, “What about a date.” She selected three songs from the playlist whose titles made the phrase “I want to meet you tomorrow at the cafe” ingeniously. Cute, no?

The post was shared by Ujjawal Athrav on his Twitter handle with a caption, “This girl from Tinder send me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute.”

This girl from Tinder sends me a Spotify playlist & I think this is so cute🫶 pic.twitter.com/08URxW0v9M — Ujjawal Athrav (@Ujjawal_athrav) February 22, 2023

The post went viral on Twitter as users flocked to the comment section teasing and praising the girl's effort and creativity. One user wrote, "girl made efforts bro." Another commented, "Super cute." A third comment read, "Dating goals."