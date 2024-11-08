WMO: Year 2024 likely to be warmest year on record

The year 2024 is ‘virtually seen’ as the warmest year on record, with the global average near surface temperature even higher than 2023, informed the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) later in the day on Thursday.

It is the first time the world is going to fail the Paris agreement of reducing global temperature by 1.5 degrees celsius every year after it was signed in 2015. The year 2024 will most likely be the warmest year and exceed this temperature mark set by the global leaders with just two months left. As of now, 2023 was the warmest year on record with the global average near-surface temperature at 1.45 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial mark.

The WMO reveal is based on climatological data from six international datasets of United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, the United Kingdom’s Met Office Hadley Centre and the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit and the Berkeley Earth group which have collected data from ships and buoys in global marine networks.

The detailed report will be provided in the WMO’s State of the Climate 2024 Update to be released on November 11, 2024 at the COP 29 (Conference of Parties) at Baku, Azerbaijan which also marks the Earth Information Day.