With These 10 Steps, Change Your Name, Address And Other Details In Your Aadhaar Card Yourself
Aadhar card is the first identity of every Indian. Today, Aadhaar cards are made for everyone from young children to old men. From school-hospital work to bank and other governmental work, Aadhaar Card is given primary status as an identity.
It often happens that due to some reason, we have to make some changes in the Aadhaar card and the address and spelling of the name, etc. are the main among them. For such work one has to make rounds of the base center and long lines. But today we are going to tell you such a simple way through which you can make these changes in your own online way, sitting on your own house and for this, you need not move around or pay extra money.
Change your details like this:
- First open the official website of Aadhar Card: uidai.gov.in
- Scrolling down here will get the option of ‘Update Demographic Data’, click on it.
- From here new tab will open, you have to select ‘Proceed to update base’.
- Before updating the data, the Aadhaar card number will be asked, which will also be sent to the registered mobile number to verify, submit it.
- Once logged in, again, the ‘Update Damographic Data’ option has to be selected, after which the newly changed data has to be filled.
- Here you will find many options like name, address, date of birth, mobile number, language, gender and email, click on the thing you want to change and fill the new information.
- The new details will get the option of filling in both English and Hindi languages. Special attention needs to be given here, that whatever detail you are submitting, read it carefully.
- After filling all the details, anyone’s ID will have to be uploaded as address proof. It can be uploaded in PDF, JPEG, or PNG in any format.
- After the form is completed, an online payment of Rs 50 has to be made, which can be done through debit/credit card or net banking.
- URN code will be sent to the mobile number with confirmation as soon as the payment is successful. Through this code, you will be able to track the process of updation later.