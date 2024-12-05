Winter wellness: 5 home remedies to ease cough, cold, and congestion, read details

Winter is here, but as beautiful and pretty as it is, it also causes some health issues that can spoil the winter fun. Winter is infamous for causing a number of respiratory complications, with coughs and colds being the most rampant. These illnesses often result in congestion, which may leave one breathless and quite uneasy. With the advent of cold weather, one must be well prepared with measures to protect your respiratory system and simultaneously try to unclog the airways. One needs to strengthen one’s immune system and try to be more proactive in warding off allergies that could be worsening other health conditions. Luckily, a number of excellent home remedies are available that can help ease the symptoms and speed up the recovery process.

5 Home remedies for cold, cough and congestion in winter

Ginger and turmeric tea: A warming cup of ginger and turmeric tea can help loosen congestion while reducing inflammation. Freshly grate ginger and turmeric and steep them in boiling water. Strain before drinking. The anti-inflammatory compounds help loosen mucus and alleviate symptoms of a cold.

Steam inhalation: Breathe easy with steam inhalation, an easy and effective way to loosen mucus and ease congestion. Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water or a steam humidifier, adding eucalyptus oil or menthol for added benefits. Repeat several times a day for relief.

Salt water gargle: Salt water gargle will soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation. In warm water, add 1/4 teaspoon of salt and gargle several times a day. Salt has antibacterial properties that will kill bacteria and reduce swelling, providing quick relief from cold symptoms.

Use of a humidifier: Adding moisture to the air through a humidifier can ease congestion and coughs. Dry air can irritate the cold, whereas a humidifier loosens up mucus and soothes a sore throat. Use a humidifier in your house, especially in your bedroom at night.

Mustard oil and garlic chest rub: Mustard oil and garlic chest rub is used to help clear up congestion and cough. Mix crushed garlic with mustard oil and apply to your chest to loosen mucus and soothe inflammation. The antibacterial properties of garlic along with the warmth of the oil give relief instantly from cold symptoms.