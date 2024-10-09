Winter is here: Doctors advise to take flu shots to prevent influenza

The winter season has arrived. Influenza spreads rapidly as winter approaches, threatening public health significantly. Doctors strongly recommend that everyone get vaccinated against the flu.
Getting vaccinated protects against H1N1 and other strains, reducing the risk of severe illness. Vaccination prevents infection in individuals and their loved ones, especially during flu season. Doctors consider flu shots the best defense against influenza.
People over 50, children under 5, and those with chronic conditions benefit most from vaccination. Doctor Mohammad Shafi, a physician, emphasizes that individuals with lung, heart, liver, kidney, or neurological disorders, pregnant women, diabetics, immunocompromised individuals, and healthcare workers must prioritize vaccination.
October provides an ideal timeframe for vaccination, allowing the body two to three weeks to develop necessary antibodies. Doctor Shafi advises, “Get your annual flu shot in October to prepare your immune system for winter and spring, when H1N1 and other strains peak.”
The H1N1 subtype of influenza A virus causes contagious respiratory illness, triggering cold, fever, sore throat, and other health issues. Coughing, sneezing, contaminated surfaces, and close contact with infected individuals spread the virus. Identified in 1918 during the Spanish Flu pandemic, H1N1 caused 50 million deaths worldwide, prompting the WHO to declare it a global pandemic in 2009.
Here are the common symptoms of H1N1:
Mild Symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Headache
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Muscle or body aches
- Chills
Severe Symptoms:
- High fever (over 103°F/39.4°C)
- Severe cough or difficulty breathing
- Chest pain or pressure
- Severe headache or confusion
- Sore throat that makes it difficult to swallow
- Vomiting or diarrhea that lasts for more than 2 days
- Severe fatigue or weakness
- Difficulty speaking or confusion
Emergency Warning Signs:
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Chest pain or pressure
- Sudden dizziness or confusion
- Severe headache or stiff neck
- Vomiting or diarrhea that lasts for more than 2 days
- Fever that lasts for more than 3 days
- Severe weakness or fatigue
H1N1 can be prevented through vaccination. Maintaining good hygiene is key to prevention. Practicing good hygiene (frequent handwashing, mask-wearing), avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and keeping surfaces clean can help preventing the chances of getting infected.
H1N1 is not usually fatal for healthy individuals, but it can be dangerous for those with respiratory issues, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. They should take extra precautions to avoid it.
Here are some other ways to prevent H1N1 except vaccination:
- Maintaining personal hygiene
- Keeping social distance
- Taking Environmental precautions
- Following healthy habits
- Practicing respiratory etiquette
Doctors said that flu vaccines reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza. Vaccination is particularly important for those with weakened immune systems. With flu vaccines readily available, doctors urge the public to prioritize vaccination before winter to protect against influenza and its complications.