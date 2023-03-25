Will PAN-Aadhaar link deadline be extended again? These PAN card holders to pay extra taxes

Pan-Aadhaar link last date: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Aadhaar card are two very important documents for any Indian citizens. Both the documents are used for several officials works. With an aim to provide different financial and banking services to the card holders, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been urging the people to link their PAN card with the Aadhaar card.

CBDT had set the deadline to link both the documents. However, owning to the public demand and Covid Pandemic, the statutory authority extended the deadline time and again. Those who have not linked both numbers till now can still do so before March 31, failing which their PAN will become inoperative from April 1, 2023.

According to media reports, a concerned top official has clarified that no decision has been taken for the extension of PAN-Aadhaar link last date till now. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of any last-minute change.

Know why PAN-Aadhaar Link is important:

The CBDT has made it mandatory for PAN-Aadhaar link because of the following points:

According to CBDT, the PAN-Aadhaar linking is a part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Another aim of the PAN-Aadhaar linking exercise is to stop the de-duplication of PANs. The PAN-Aadhaar linking will also help in identifying bogus PAN cards.

An individual will not be able to file the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) if her/his PAN card becomes inoperative. They will have to pay taxes at a higher rate while filling the ITRs. This apart, their pending ITRs and Income Tax Refunds will not be processed.

According to SEBI, having a valid PAN is mandatory for all participants even in securities markets.

Know who is not required to link PAN-Aadhaar?

Residents in Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking.

People who are non-residents and those who are aged 80 years or above are also exempted from linking their PAN card with Aadhaar card.

Here’s how you can link PAN-Aadhaar: