Wife runs away with lover, husband marries latter’s spouse as revenge

In a bizarre incident, when a man’s wife ran away with her lover, the husband decided to marry the latter’s wife to get revenge.

Reportedly, Mukesh Kumar Singh of Bihar had an extramarital affair with Neeraj Kumar Singh’s wife Ruby Devi.

In February last year, Mukesh ran away with Ruby along with her two sons and daughter. When Ruby’s husband found out, he filed a police complaint. Later, a village panchayat was also held to settle the matter.

Seeking revenge, Neeraj contacted Mukesh’s wife whose name is also Ruby Devi. Both of them stayed in contact ever since and tied the knot on February 11, 2023. On February 18, they also registered their marriage in a court.