Reasons why you should cover your face before going out

Advertisement

Leaving the house might seem like an ordinary part of your everyday day but your face is feeling and experiencing more than you think the moment you walk outside.

The next time you leave your house do you realize that you are letting your skin be exposed to sunlight, dust, pollution, dry air, etc.

One easy-to-follow tip is to cover your face when it’s going to be a little cooler outside.

If you have a busy road, a dusty journey or you spend some hours in the sun your face might be exposed to dust, smoke and other particles in the air.

A face covering may provide a physical barrier and help protect around your nose and mouth.

Next up is the sun. Not necessarily a bad thing in small doses, but, over time, ultraviolet radiation also leads to tanning, burning and early skin ageing.

Protecting one area of the face with a covering is possible, but sunscreen is still helpful for uncovered areas.

Advertisement

Another time you might want to reach for a scarf or mask- dry, windy conditions. Likewise, winds can dry and irritate the skin and a clean, breathable cover can make it easier to sit through your daily walk or commute.

A face mask can also be easier on the nose and mouth than a stuffy mask for those allergic to dust and other particles in the air.

That’s not all: Can’t Be Overlooked Hand lips for face coverings. A face covering was only successful if it looked clean and is breathable.

Wash reusable scarves and masks regularly, and change out moist or dirty coverage.

Your face isn’t the only thing that could use some covering when you head outside. When you’re grabbing your phone, wallet and keys before you leave the house, consider that your face might want some armor, too.

Wrapping up your face with a protective layer of sunscreen and basic skincare can have your skin feeling cozy outdoors.