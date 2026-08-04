Why you feel more tired during the monsoon

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While the rains bring relief from the sweltering heat, it might also be a reason for you to feel lethargic.

While it’s a universal feeling that rainy day calls for a nap, experts suggest the seasonal change causes energy and alertness levels to decline for most.

Common reasons behind monsoon fatigue:

Reduced sunlight can lower serotonin levels, affecting mood and energy.

High humidity makes the body work harder to regulate its temperature, leading to exhaustion.

Poor sleep quality due to cooler weather, rain or humidity can leave you feeling unrested.

Dehydration is common even during the rainy season and can cause fatigue and headaches.

Seasonal infections and allergies may also make the body feel weaker.

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How to stay energetic:

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Get at least 20–30 minutes of physical activity.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein.

Try to get some natural daylight whenever possible.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

Experts say that while occasional tiredness during the monsoon is normal, persistent fatigue should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Also Read: Here Is Why Cutting Down On Fried Foods Can Improve Your Health