Why you feel more tired during the monsoon
Lack of sunlight, shift in the amount of humidity, and a disordered sleep rhythm can make you feel weary in the rainy season.
While the rains bring relief from the sweltering heat, it might also be a reason for you to feel lethargic.
While it’s a universal feeling that rainy day calls for a nap, experts suggest the seasonal change causes energy and alertness levels to decline for most.
Common reasons behind monsoon fatigue:
- Reduced sunlight can lower serotonin levels, affecting mood and energy.
- High humidity makes the body work harder to regulate its temperature, leading to exhaustion.
- Poor sleep quality due to cooler weather, rain or humidity can leave you feeling unrested.
- Dehydration is common even during the rainy season and can cause fatigue and headaches.
- Seasonal infections and allergies may also make the body feel weaker.
How to stay energetic:
- Stay hydrated throughout the day.
- Get at least 20–30 minutes of physical activity.
- Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and protein.
- Try to get some natural daylight whenever possible.
- Maintain a consistent sleep schedule.
Experts say that while occasional tiredness during the monsoon is normal, persistent fatigue should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.