Why songs get stuck in your head — the science behind earworms

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When you hear a song once and can’t stop singing it hours later, congratulations – you have an earworm (also known as involuntary musical imagery, INMI).

They’re songs or tunes that pop back up in your head without you consciously thinking of them.

Catchy songs with repetition, a hook or recognizable melody are particularly susceptible to becoming earworms – sometimes one of the slightest triggers will remind us of a tune.

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Earworms also tend to occur when you’re doing something mindless, or while you’re relaxing or bored.

At that point, your mind is just a little less occupied with other thoughts, and more free to think of things like that melody.

So if you keep thinking about a particular part of a song over and over, your mind has just accidentally hit rewind.

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